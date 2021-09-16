Mudavadi calls for review, reforms on energy policy

ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi on Thursday expressed concerns about the high costs of fuel and called for a review and change in reforms on the energy policy.

In a statement, Mudavadi said the high costs of fuel will have a negative ripple effect on Kenyans saying the situation was dire and should be dealt with as a matter of urgency.

He said that the increase in the fuel pump prices will ultimately lead to an increase in the cost of production and transportation for ordinary Kenyans and businesses.

“What the Ministry of Energy has always done is to pass the increased costs to the mwananchi and business community. Changes in the computation of the applicable taxation regime have resulted in higher pump prices,” said Mudavadi.

“It is disheartening that instead of the Government giving Kenyans a soft landing as they struggle to pull through the hard economic times, it has decided to burden them more by increasing the cost of fuel and kerosene, adding “The Government must understand that this is not the time to push the resilient Kenyans to the edge of the cliff. It is a time to help them navigate through the high cost of living.”

According to Mudavadi, hiking the pump price only helps to increase inflation that will lead to a snowball effect on the cost of food, transport, electricity, and manufacturing.

The ANC leader called on the Government to cushion Kenyans from the high cost of living and normalize making use of the set-aside Stabilization Fund as it has been doing in the past to keep rates steady regardless of international-oil price fluctuations.