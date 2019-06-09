Mudavadi calls for stern action against corrupt government officials

AMANI National Congress – ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi says the ongoing war on graft is yet to record the desired results claiming that corrupt government officials are still perpetrating the vice.

Speaking in Chavakali, Vihiga County, Mudavadi alleged that over 165 Billion shillings had been stolen at the ministry of water since the ruling jubilee party took power in 2013.

ANC party leader Mudavadi was attending celebrations at Friends’ church Chavakali, Vihiga county, where he sustained his criticism on how the government was fighting corruption.

Mudavadi claims theft of public funds is still happening despite the ongoing war on graft. Political leaders accompanying Mudavadi led by Lugari MP Ayub Savula drumming support for Mudavadi described him as the best bet yet to lead the country after the exit of president Kenyatta.

During the function, Kakamega senator Cleophas Malala and former sports cabinet secretary Rashid Echesa resolved their political differences and agreed to work together.

Elsewhere, in Baringo county, a section of Jubilee Mps opposed to deputy president William Ruto’s succession plan, was campaigning for Baringo senator Gideon Moi for president 2022.