Mudavadi calls for women inclusion in peace, security efforts

The Government has emphasized on the need to broaden the base for inclusion of women at all levels of peace and security efforts.

Prime Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi said that women should not only serve as participants but as leaders and decision-makers.

He said Governments must build on this legacy, to ensure that African women are not only included in peace processes but that their leadership is recognized and institutionalized.

“As the global security landscape evolves, we must ensure that women’s voices shape responses to these emerging threats, especially those related to climate security. Integrating these issues into our National Action Plans ensures that we, as governments and stakeholders, prioritize them in both policy and practice,” Mudavadi said.

Mudavadi spoke on Wednesday during the high level regional forum for the 24th anniversary of the United Nations Security Council resolution 1325 on women, peace and security, in Nairobi.

While acknowledging the progress made on this front, Mudavadi who is also the Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Cabinet Secretary, said Governments must also confront the challenges that remain.

He said women continue to be disproportionately affected by conflict and are often targeted by violence and marginalization.

Similarly, women participation in peace processes in many regions remains limited, hence, their needs and perspectives are still often overlooked in post-conflict reconstruction.

At the same time, he said proliferation of small arms and light weapons compounds these challenges as it poses a serious threat to peace and security in the region.

“These easily accessible and often unregulated weapons fuel violence, exacerbate conflicts and destabilize communities. They perpetuate cycles of violence that make women and children more vulnerable to harm,” the CS regretted.

As countries address these challenges, Mudavadi also said they must work together to regulate and prevent the proliferation of small arms, ensuring safety and stability in the region.

“The growing recognition of the intersectionality between gender, peace and security offers a unique moment to deepen our commitments and ensure that the principles of UNSCR 1325 are fully realized. In Africa, women have a long tradition as peace builders. From South Sudan to Somali, to Kenya and Uganda, women have played critical roles in mediating conflicts, advocating for peace and rebuilding communities,” he explained.

The legacy of African women in peace building, he affirmed, is a testament to the power of their resilience, courage and leadership.

Mudavadi said that this requires the support of all stakeholders—governments, civil society, regional organizations, international partners and local communities.

Moving forward, he called on countries to be reminded that UNSCR 1325 is not just a resolution for women; it is for us all. It is a call to action for a more inclusive, just and peaceful world.

“We must renew our commitments to implementing the Women, Peace and Security agenda. This includes ensuring that women’s voices are central to peace processes, their rights are protected in conflict and that they have the resources and support they need to lead,” Mudavadi said.

He said the theme of the conference “Fostering Peace and Inclusivity in East and Southern Africa: Effective Strategies for Advancing the Women, Peace, and Security Agenda” is a reminder that women bear the heaviest burden of crises and also play a vital role in conflict prevention, peace negotiations, peace building, peacekeeping, humanitarian response and post-conflict reconstruction.

“Our collective success as a continent, including achieving the African Union’s Agenda 2063 and Silencing the Gun by 2030, hinges on the meaningful inclusion of women in these conflict management processes. We must reflect on the journey we have travelled and amplify the call-to-action for the full participation and leadership of women in fostering sustainable peace,” he affirmed.