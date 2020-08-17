Mudavadi cautions Jubilee against violating Parliament’s independence, integrity

The Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi has cautioned the Jubilee Party against violating the independence and integrity of Parliament.

This comes after the dramatic arrests of three Senators on Monday, on a day the Senate was to debate the controversial revenue sharing formula.

Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala surrendered to Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations in the afternoon following earlier arrests of Bomet Senator Christopher Langat and his Samburu counterpart Steve Ltumbesi Lelegwe.

In a statement the ANC leader said that the arrest of Senators ostensibly to prevent them from attending to their duty in Parliament to vote for or against motions on county revenue sharing, is very unfortunate.

“It’s a throwback to dark days we thought are behind us,” he said.

“Senators are delegates of the people. The sovereign power of the people is exercised through the Senators as set out under Article One of the Constitution of Kenya,” he added.

Mudavadi said the arrests of Senators to stop them from a vote in the senate is equal to arresting article One, arresting the sovereign, and the ultimate foundation of our Constitution.

The ANC leader lamented Government’s the misuse of law and order agencies by politicizing the police.

“Decision-making in Parliament is achieved through persuasion and debate not brute force, intimidation, threats and arrest. Government can have its way but not through draconian means,” Mudavadi said.