Mudavadi challenges AFC Leopards to go corporate

AFC Leopards forward Victor Omune was awarded the best player of the season at the inaugural gala awards organised by the U45 unit branch, to honour players who excelled during the 2023–2024 FKF Premier League season.

Omune played a pivotal role in the club’s 5th finish in the FKF Premier League season, emerging as the team’s top scorer with 7 goals and helping it finish 3rd in the Mozzartbet Cup.

Omune also won the players’ player of the season award.

Omune received trophies and a cash reward of Ksh 150,000 for the two accolades, while Kayci Odhiambo bagged the fans player of the season award, accompanied by a Ksh 85,000 cash reward.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, who was the chief guest, challenged the club’s leadership to go corporate and challenge this year’s league title.

“This young branch (U45 Unit Branch) has shown us that we can do things in an organized manner. I urge the club’s executive office to fast-track the process of making the club corporate so that the dreams of fans, management, and players are realized.”said Mudavadi

Chairman Dan Shikanda called on the players and coaching staff to strive for titles and trophies this season, acknowledging that mistakes from the previous season had been addressed. “If there’s one word that continues to define this club, it’s resilience,” Shikanda noted in a press briefing prior to the awards. “We faced many challenges early in the season, but the fans never gave up, and the players responded. It’s only fair that we organize this event to celebrate everyone who makes this club unique.”

U45 Unit Branch Chairman Olympia Musonye, a key figure in organizing the event, expressed the branch’s commitment to transforming the club through resource mobilization and expanding its support base beyond the Luhya community. “The gala represents a milestone moment in the club’s history, honoring the hard work of players and the passion of fans who steer the club forward,” Musonye said. “We are committed to ensuring our members attend every match and increase our popularity.”

AFC Leopards coach Tomas Trucha praised the U45 Unit Branch for its efforts and urged other branches to follow suit. “I usually see such things in Europe. It’s great to see a branch like U45 honoring the club’s best performers in this way. We promise to reward you with trophies,” Trucha said.

The gala was organised by the U45 Unit branch, which is a group of young Ingwe fans across the country, as a way of motivating their players. Olympia Musonye, AFC Leopards U4U unit branch chairman.

The Leopards used the event to unveil their new signings for next season, including Julius Masaba,Samuel Semo, Sidney Lokale, and Peter Maker Manyang Mabok.

Ingwe will open the 2024/2025 FKF Premier League season this Sunday at the Dandora Stadium against the promoted side, Mathare United.