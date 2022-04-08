Mudavadi challenges IEBC to commit to delivering free, fair election

Amani National Congress (ANC) leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has challenged the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to commit to delivering a free and fair General Election.

Mudavadi says IEBC should borrow a leaf from other independent institutions such as the Judiciary which have stood up against partisan interests for the sake of the rule of law.

The ANC leader made the remarks when he met with aspirants seeking to contest in the General Election on parties affiliated to the Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

Elsewhere, the Orange Democratic Movement party nominations in Malindi were characterized by chaos with those who turned up to participate in the primaries protesting delays and cancellation of the exercise in one of the wards.

A section of aspirants also dismissed claims that the ODM National Elections Board had resolved that all sitting MCAs defending their seats would not be subjected to nominations.

The exercise, however, ran smoothly at Barani and HGM Primary polling stations but a bit of drama was witnessed at Kwaupanga primary school with supporters of one aspirant accusing the clerks of favoritism.