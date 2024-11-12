Mudavadi champions Africa’s energy future at climate talks in Baku

Prime Cabinet Secretary and CS for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Musalia Mudavadi, represented President William Ruto at a high-level event on Africa’s energy future, held alongside climate talks in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The side event, titled ‘Africa’s Green Momentum’, gathered global leaders to chart Africa’s path in the global energy transition.

The discussions emphasized the ‘Nairobi Declaration’, which reaffirms Africa’s commitment to green energy as both a necessity and an opportunity.

This declaration serves as a cornerstone for policies guiding Africa’s shift toward sustainable, low-carbon energy solutions and frames the continent’s role in a greener global economy.

Through initiatives like the Accelerated Partnership for Renewables in Africa (APRA) and the African Green Industrialisation Initiative (AGII), leaders pledged to pursue solutions that promote economic growth while ensuring fair and equitable development across African communities.

Prime CS Mudavadi expressed Kenya’s dedication to leading on climate resilience and energy innovation.

“Kenya is committed to pioneering pathways for Africa’s sustainable energy transition. These partnerships will not only address our climate goals but also improve livelihoods across the continent,” he stated.

Accompanying Mudavadi were several key members of the Kenyan delegation, including CS Aden Duale of Environment, Climate Change, and Forestry, and CS Opiyo Wandayi of Energy and Petroleum.

Together, they underscored Kenya’s vision of a just transition that benefits all Africans, ensuring energy access and economic opportunity as part of the climate action agenda.

The event saw engagement with other global dignitaries, highlighting the importance of African voices in climate leadership.

The collaborative vision outlined in Baku aims to set Africa on a path toward energy independence while playing a crucial role in global climate solutions.