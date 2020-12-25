Mudavadi confident Mulembe will unite in pursuit of Kenya’s leadership

Amani leader Musalia Mudavadi is expressing confidence that the Luhya people will soon rally as one and successfully launch a major bid for the country’s top leadership.

The former vice president warned that gone are the days when people seeking political power instigated divisions amongst communities in Western for their own personal gain.

Mudavadi acknowledged that the community previously had its fair share of challenges due to the inability by the region’s leadership to read from the same script.

“Every time you hear them say, if only you can unite, then we will give you the country’s leadership. They use this against us. This is just an excuse.” He said

This according to Mudavadi is the reason why the region is yet to be taken seriously in the quest to have one of its own in State House.

“As a community we have been insulted, we have been subjected to contempt, they have said we can never unite and that is why they have denied us chance to lead this country.” He said

While addressing Wanga community elders in Matungu, Mudavadi who also served as deputy prime minister between 2008-2013, however, says this is about to change and that the people alongside the region’s leadership will once again rally and support one their own to become President.

“We will demonstrate to the whole country and Kenyans that people from Western Kenya can come together, unite, in one mind and they are ready to lead this country.” He charged

“Nabongo Mumia was our leader. Everyone in Western Kenya regarded him as such. Our people followed him. He brought us together. We must go back there.” He added

The ANC leader was Matungu to present his party’s nominee for the vacant parliamentary seat Peter Oscar Nabulindo to the electorate. He would express confidence that the Amani party will reclaim it when the by-elections are held early next year.

“This seat belonged to the ANC party. We have produced the best candidate. Nabulindo will trounce his rivals and emerge victories,” Mudavadi said

He disclosed that the party had settled on Nabulindo because all other candidates who were interested to fly the party’s flag couldn’t match his leadership credentials.

“Our elections board analyzed and assessed all other candidates interested in party’s nomination, and they came to the conclusion that Mr. Peter Oscar Nabulindo got what it takes to be the party’s flagbearer in the by-election and I endorsed it,” Mudavadi stated

These views resonated well with those of Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala who insists that the party scored a first on its political rivals when it decided to award its ticket to Nabulindo.

“There is too much focus on our candidate. There is one person who has rushed to court seeking to bar Nabulindo from contesting. This is because he is so popular.” Malala told the locals.