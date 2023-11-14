Mudavadi congratulates Cameron on appointment as UK’s Foreign Secretary

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi has congratulated former United Kingdom Prime Minister David Cameron on his appointment as Foreign Secretary.

In his congratulatory message, PCS Mudavadi said expressed his willingness to continue strengthening the strong bond between Kenya and the UK.

“Looking forward to constructive engagement as we strive to strengthen the strong bond between Kenya and the UK. Best wishes on this new chapter,” the Prime Cabinet Secretary said through his social media pages.

David Cameron replaced James Cleverly, who became home secretary after Mr Sunak sacked Suella Braverman.

Lord Cameron admitted it was “not usual” for a former PM “to come back”.

But he said at a time when the country faced “daunting challenges” in the Middle East and Ukraine, he hoped his experience would be helpful to Mr Sunak’s government.

“I’ve decided to join this team because I believe Rishi Sunak is a good prime minister doing a difficult job at a hard time,” Lord Cameron said. “I want to support him.”