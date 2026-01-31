Local NewsNEWS

Mudavadi declares ANC dissolution, urge members to join UDA

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has declared the dissolution of the Amani National Congress (ANC) and urged former members to integrate into the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Speaking during interviews on Friday with multiple radio stations in Kakamega, Mudavadi said the dissolution of ANC followed proper internal procedures and called on supporters to shift their focus to UDA.

Mudavadi added that Western Kenya leaders must unite to build a strong political presence and maximise their influence at the national level as the country heads toward the 2027 elections.

He stressed that holding onto a defunct party would limit their political relevance and weaken the region’s collective voice.

Commenting on a recent court ruling that questioned the legality of the merger with UDA, Mudavadi dismissed the decision, arguing that it has no practical effect on the political reality.

Mudavadi encouraged supporters to focus on building a strong base within UDA rather than getting caught up in disputes over legality.

His remarks come amid growing divisions within ODM over possible collaboration with UDA and conflicting visions for the party’s future.

