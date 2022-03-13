Mudavadi deserves Deputy President’s position, Senator Malala says

Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala says ANC party will not settle for anything less than the Deputy President’s position in the Kenya Kwanza coalition.

Speaking in Malava Kakamega County, Malala said just because Mt Kenya has more voters than western doesn’t necessarily mean the Deputy’s position is set aside for them.

“This is a coalition of parties, this isn’t a coalition of regions, as party we are saying if UDA gets the Presidential position, ANC must get the Deputy President’s position,” He said.

Malala said since DP Ruto is the Alliance flag bearer, ANC Party leader Musalia Mudavadi should be his automatic Deputy given his experience in Government.

“DP Ruto was interviewed by his party UDA before being being endorsed. We demand that similar interviews are conducted for the position of Deputy President, We subject Musalia, and Rigathi and see who understand the economy better than the other,” He said.

Malala drummed up support for Mudavadi saying he has served as Finance Minister, as Vice President and no one is better suited for the position than him.

The Senator who is also seeking to succeed Wycliffe Oparanya as the next Governor of Kakamega said he will complete all pending projects and enhance equality among the residents.

He said he will award contracts to the youth and women groups to empower them financially.

“As Governor Kakamega County, I will set aside money in the budget, under the Religious Development Funds Act for the development of churches, mosques and temples same way CDF does for schools in our country,” He said.