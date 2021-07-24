Mudavadi dismisses calls to postpone 2022 elections

ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi has maintained that there is no need to postpone next year’s general election despite the advisory from the African Court on Human and People’s Rights.

Mudavadi saying that the constitution is the supreme law of the country and a treaty or advisory from outside that cannot override the sovereignty of a country.

Amani National Congress Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi spent Saturday traversing Nyandarua County where he said the country is being guided by the Constitution, and that any other treaties or external agreements have to be domesticated in the context of the local laws.

Mudavadi faulted a section of political leaders for claiming the president is too young to leave office.

Mudavadi who was accompanied by Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia urged the electorate to choose leaders based on their track records and policies and not empty rhetoric.

On his part, Kimemia called for nationalism in the debate to ensure the interests of Kenyans area put first.

He defended President Uhuru Kenyatta saying he has made it clear that he had no interests to extend his term.

He said the disorganization of the Jubilee party which would be dealt with accordingly adding that there was a need to have leaders who are guided by the national interest.

Their sentiments comes in the wake of a section of MPs believed be plotting to postpone next year’s general election, a move that is expected to trigger political fireworks.

Ndaragua MP Jeremiah Kioni who is among the leaders preparing to petition the High Court to postpone the election date to give the IEBC adequate time to conduct boundary delimitation.

The MPs say their move is meant to avert a constitutional crisis by going into an election with electoral units that are illegal. Kioni is the chairman of the National Assembly Constitutional Implementation Oversight Committee.