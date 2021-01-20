Mudavadi dismisses claims that Uhuru endorsed him for president

Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi has appealed to the Mt Kenya region to rally behind the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Speaking Wednesday morning on a local radio station, Mudavadi said Mt Kenya residents stand to benefit more from the proposed constitutional amendment.

He said the one man, one vote, one shilling the president has been advocating for, is well captured in the BBI, which means more constituencies.

He at the same time said the country needs to have a consensus to avoid going to a referendum sharply divided.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The ANC leader however pointed out that the constitution amendment would not solve all of the country’s problems.

On politics, Mudavadi dismissed claims that President Uhuru Kenyatta endorsed him for the top seat during the burial of his mother earlier this month.

He said President Kenyatta as a person will never impose a leader on the people.