Mudavadi dismisses claims that Uhuru endorsed him for president

Written By: Micheal Njuguna

Musalia Mudavadi

Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi has appealed to the Mt Kenya region to rally behind the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Speaking Wednesday morning on a local radio station, Mudavadi said Mt Kenya residents stand to benefit more from the proposed constitutional amendment.

Also Read  Uhuru says BBI popular in Mt Kenya, as he blasts opposers

He said the one man, one vote, one shilling the president has been advocating for, is well captured in the BBI, which means more constituencies.

He at the same time said the country needs to have a consensus to avoid going to a referendum sharply divided.

The ANC leader however pointed out that the constitution amendment would not solve all of the country’s problems.

Also Read  Court stops swearing-in of Kananu as governor

On politics, Mudavadi dismissed claims that President Uhuru Kenyatta endorsed him for the top seat during the burial of his mother earlier this month.

Also Read  Striking nurses ask CoG to stop politicizing their grievances

He said President Kenyatta as a person will never impose a leader on the people.

