Mudavadi drums up support for ANC candidate in Matungu

ANC Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi has accused Deputy President William Ruto of dishonesty, deceit and disrespect to Kenyans and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Mudavadi termed Ruto’s recent move to support the recently launched (UDA) as a mockery to the tenets of democracy and party loyalty.

Mudavadi who was speaking in Matungu constituency Kakamega county, while drumming up support for ANC party candidate Peter Oscar Nabulindo in the march 4th by-election, said the Deputy President cannot distance himself from the undertakings of the Jubilee party and the Government he formed together with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He said that the promises made by the DP during the burial of the late Matungu MP Justus Murunga over the issues affecting cane farmers in Western Kenya as a result of the collapse of mumias sugar company, are far-fetched and it is a mockery to the people of mumias and the larger western kenya region.

Mudavadi urged the people of Matungu to vote for Nabulindo saying he represents the change that the people of matungu desire.

While describing himself as the best suited person to lead the Country after President Uhuru’s term ends in 2022, Mudavadi said he has previously supported ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga for the Presidency twice and was therefore not ready to back any one in the next election.

Mudavadi was accompanied by Senator Cleophas Malala who accused Kakamega County Governor Wycliffe Oparanya of using county funds to campaign for the ODM candidate David were.

Other leaders were Lugari MP Ayub Savula, Sabatia MP Alfred Agoi, Vihiga MP Ernest Kagesi among a host of ANC members of county assemblies.