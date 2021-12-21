Mudavadi faults ‘proposed’ use of Huduma Namba in 2022 polls

Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi has expressed his disapproval of an alleged plot to integrate the Huduma Namba in next year’s Presidential elections.

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi recalled MPs from Christmas break to, among other things, consider The Huduma Bill (National Assembly Bill No. 57 of 2021); coming up for its first reading.

Those opposed to the Bill have claimed that it proposes that IEBC be mandated to incorporate Huduma Namba as it develops its voter register.

Mudavadi is one of those raising questions regarding the bill. He says the National Integrated Identity Management System cannot be ‘linked’ to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) voters register given the ‘serious integrity issues’ raised against the system.

“A voters register is the most sensitive and delicate component of our elections. It is dangerous to do anything that will further dent public trust or that may be misinterpreted as mischief, to such a sensitive register, especially when we are already in the active phase of the electoral cycle,” said the ANC leader.

According to Mudavadi, the move might be perceived as a wider scheme by the Executive to usurp the powers of the IEBC to independently manage the election.

The Amani party boss, who has since expressed interest in the Presidency come next year, insists that IEBC is the only mandated custodian of voter’s data and register and that the use of Huduma Namba will adversely affect this role.

He says the use of NIIMS will give the impression that there will be a parallel electoral agency during the poll.

The former Vice President further notes that as an independent commission, the IEBC cannot have its Chief Executive Officer sitting as a member of the Huduma Board as this compromises its independence.

He further faulted the idea of Huduma Namba playing a part in the electoral process claiming that its registration process included the enlisting of children who are not eligible to vote.

“IEBC is in the process of completing the verification of the voter’s register and the introduction of Huduma Namba to develop the register will adversely affect this process,” He charged in a statement to newsrooms Tuesday afternoon.

It (Huduma Namba) shall undermine IEBC preparedness to conduct free fair and verifiable elections,” he added