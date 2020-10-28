Mudavadi: Form a committee to compile final BBI recommendations

ANC Party leader Musalia Mudavadi has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to form a committee to compile the final recommendations on issues raised over the BBI Report.

President Uhuru urged Kenyans to present their final submissions once they have read the report, with Mudavadi calling for a structured manner on the same.

The ANC leader says incorporating the final views will help in rallying Kenyans and leaders together, saying it will also set the stage for a successful referendum.

He spoke during a meeting with the Kenya National Council of Elders under the leadership of their patron Captain Kung’u Muigai and Chairman Phares Rutere at the Musalia Mudavadi Centre where he reiterated the need for political leaders to play their role in enhancing peace and stability.

Mudavadi said a lot needs to be done to revive the dwindling economy an aspect he says remains his main agenda in his quest to become Kenya’s 5th President in 2022.

He said a large percentage of the Kenya’s population comprises of the youth a majority of whom remain unemployed, urging the Government to prioritize job creation for the youth.

The Council of elders on the other hand called on all leaders especially those seeking elective post to tone down the heightened political temperatures especially now that the BBI Report debate is rife, and focus on supporting President Uhuru Kenyatta’s development agenda.

They lauded Mudavadi candidness on national issues and encouraged him to embrace other like minded leaders saying such unity will enhance inclusivity in the Country.

The elders have held similar meetings with the Deputy President William Ruto as well as Wiper party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and intend to meet ODM party leader Raila Odinga, KANU party leader Gideon Moi as well as President Uhuru Kenyatta in the near future

