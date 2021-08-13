Mudavadi hints at possible tax cuts, scolds Jubilee’s borrowing spree

Amani National Congress (ANC) presidential aspirant Musalia Mudavadi has promised to lower taxes which he says are prohibitive to the small and large enterprises in the country.

Speaking in Nairobi during a round table to discuss his economic agenda anchored on “Recovery, Revival and Growth of the Economy,” Mudavadi attributed the current tax burden on Kenyans to Jubilee administration’s borrowing culture as the country strives to meet its loan obligations to creditors.

According to latest data from the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) total public debt amounted to Kshs. 7.7 trillion as of June 2021 with domestic debt amounting to Kshs. 3.7 trillion and external debt 4.0 trillion shillings

“We are having too many tax obligations because too many commitments were made by those in office yet they did not look appropriately on how they are going to fund those programmes. So they were left with two scenarios, continue borrowing heavily or at the same time continue raising taxes. So if we were to to talk to our development partners, let us be realistic on programmes we put on the table,” said Mudavadi.

With the statutory debt ceiling set at Kshs. 9 trillion, Mudavadi says he plans to embark on rationalizing public expenditure and expanding the tax base in order to increase local revenue and help lower taxes.

“It is not about additional tax. Can we bring into the fold new taxpayers. More young and energetic people are getting jobs, bring them into the tax bracket and in the process we can now have a threshold where we can lower taxes not additional taxes.”

The ANC leader has also indicated plans to establish a debt management office which is independent and better equipped to manage public debt which currently accounts for 69% of GDP.

“We want a mechanism that will provide a better transparency in assessing risks, looking at commitments the country is going into, the terms and if it has complied with all the parliamentary procedures and not a situation where debt is committed and parliament is made to rubber stamp later,” he added.

Job creation

With COVID-19 pandemic estimated to have left at least 2 million Kenyans jobless, Mudavadi says his focus will be reducing the cost of doing business in order for the private sector to absorb more jobs.

The ANC leader said he intends to reduce the cost of power by half which has become prohibitive to manufacturers through audit of all power purchase agreements.

“When you profile the cost of a unit of a kilowatt hour of electricity, its very expensive in Kenya. How are you going to compete? Until you make the cost of power affordable you are going to render all our manufacturers uncompetitive. About 40% of production cost in manufacturing is the cost of energy,” he added.

Mudavadi argued a reduction of energy bill to 20% of total production cost, will enable manufacturers create more jobs while increasing production of goods for export as ANC seeks to tap larger markets such as the African Continental Free Trade Area to boost Kenya’s export base.