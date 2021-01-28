Mudavadi hits out at DP Ruto’s politics of tokenism

ANC Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi has warned against what he terms as politics of tokenism saying Kenyan youths deserve better.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with CORO FM Thursday morning, Mudavadi said political leaders should instead focus on good governance which will, in turn, provide a platform for the youth as well as other Kenyans to do business.

In a deliberate jibe at Deputy President William Ruto’s hustler narrative, Mudavadi said, Kenyan youths are an educated lot and should not be hoodwinked with wheelbarrows.

“We should not glorify poverty. We should fight against poverty,” He said.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Mudavadi said Kenya needs a sober person in 2022, one with the ability to resuscitate the economy saying he is ready to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta once his term ends.

He now wants ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga to endorse him for Presidency in 2022 as a sign of goodwill, having supported him on his two previous attempts.

“Mimi nimeunga wengine mkono kwenye harakati zao za kutaka kuwa rais. Kwenye msukumo wa 2022 mimi sitaunga mtu mkono tena. Niko tayari kuzunguka Kenya nzima kuwaomba wakenya kura za kiti cha Urais.” (I have supported others in their ambitions to be president. In the 2022 contest I will not support anyone else. I am ready to traverse the Country to mobilize support for my bid.)

Mudavadi says he forgo his bid to be President in 2017 to support Raila after the latter convinced them it would be his last bid.

Either the ANC party leader says Kenyans must be wary of divisive politics and called on those seeking elective posts to do so with decorum and respect for their competitors.