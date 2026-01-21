International NewsLocal News

Mudavadi holds bilateral discussions with visiting German Foreign Affairs Minister

OPCS
By OPCS
1 Min Read

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi held extensive bilateral discussions with Germany’s Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Johann Wadephul, who is in the country for a two-day official visit.

Their discussions focused on deepening cooperation in key priority areas, including migration and mobility, climate change and renewable energy, peace and security, and multilateral cooperation as Kenya and Germany enjoy a robust relationship that has evolved over decades into a strategic partnership and collaboration across multiple domains.

The discussions further covered regional and global peace and security related matters and the two Ministers exchanged views on the situations in Sudan, South Sudan, Somalia, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, and reaffirmed a shared support approach for African-led peace processes and a coordinated international engagement.

They agreed to future engagements on areas that have yielded tangible benefits including trade and investment, education, technology transfer and healthcare, directly and indirectly impacting on the lives of the citizens of these two nations.

The Visiting Germany Minister is set to meet with President William Ruto later in the day.

Government sets up 115 camps across 19 counties for flood victims
I never called for slaughter of Gen Z – MP Maalim
Gaza rescuers say 15 killed in Israeli strikes
Koskei holds consultative meeting with senior NPS Commanders
Remaining debris from destroyed Titan sub found on Atlantic seabed
Share This Article
Previous Article Kenya to launch KQMH PLUS Model to strengthen quality of primary healthcare
Next Article Kiambu: Over 80 MCAs dismiss alleged impeachment motion
- Advertisement -
Latest News
From Hustle Nation to High Income: How Kenya Can Leap into First World Status
OPINIONS
South Africa’s Nedbank makes bid to buy majority stake in NCBA
Business Local Business
Amb. Muchiri hands over exit report to President Ruto ahead of Diplomatic posting
County News NEWS
Kiambu: Over 80 MCAs dismiss alleged impeachment motion
County News NEWS

You May also Like

NHIF
Local News

Full transition from NHIF to SHA to start on July 1

Local NewsNEWS

Kenya Police vows to eliminate criminal gangs in North Eastern, Coastal regions

Africa

Ruto says Kenya committed to partnering China to champion interests of Global South

Local News

Wiper Senator pledges to contest Gachagua’s impeachment in court

Show More