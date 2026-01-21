Mudavadi holds bilateral discussions with visiting German Foreign Affairs Minister

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi held extensive bilateral discussions with Germany’s Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Johann Wadephul, who is in the country for a two-day official visit.

Their discussions focused on deepening cooperation in key priority areas, including migration and mobility, climate change and renewable energy, peace and security, and multilateral cooperation as Kenya and Germany enjoy a robust relationship that has evolved over decades into a strategic partnership and collaboration across multiple domains.

The discussions further covered regional and global peace and security related matters and the two Ministers exchanged views on the situations in Sudan, South Sudan, Somalia, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, and reaffirmed a shared support approach for African-led peace processes and a coordinated international engagement.

They agreed to future engagements on areas that have yielded tangible benefits including trade and investment, education, technology transfer and healthcare, directly and indirectly impacting on the lives of the citizens of these two nations.

The Visiting Germany Minister is set to meet with President William Ruto later in the day.