Mudavadi holds talks with Chinese Counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi on Thursday met and held talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing.

During the meeting with Mudavadi, Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, noted that since the establishment of diplomatic ties 60 years ago, China and Kenya have always understood and supported each other. He said the two countries have become good friends who trust each other and good partners seeking win-win cooperation.

He acknowledged that the leadership in Nairobi and Beijing “have established mutual trust and friendship, providing strategic guidance for the development of bilateral relations”

“China appreciates Kenya’s adherence to the one-China principle, and supports Kenya firmly in safeguarding its sovereignty, independence and national stability, and in independently advancing its national development,” said Wang Yi

“China stands ready to consolidate political mutual trust with Kenya, deepen comprehensive cooperation, and bring China-Kenya relations to a new level,” the Chinese top diplomat added

Echoing Wang’s remarks, Mudavadi said practical cooperation between Kenya and China has achieved remarkable results, and that the joint construction of the Belt and Road has provided strong support for Kenya’s national construction and economic development.

“On behalf of the Kenyan government, I reiterate that Kenya will continue to adhere unswervingly to the one-China principle and stand with China on issues such as Taiwan and human rights, and said that Kenya looks forward to closer cooperation with China,” said Mudavadi, according to Xinhua News Agency

“Kenya has high appreciation for the construction of a community with a shared future for all, as well as a series of important global initiatives put forward by China, and it stands ready to participate actively and continuously in these initiatives,” he reiterated.

Kenya’s top diplomat further indicated to his Chinese counterpart that Kenya looks forward to learning from China’s development concepts and enhancing the exchange of experience.

Mudavadi who is in China at the invitation of Wang Yi said he will use his visit to actively engage with senior government representatives of the People’s Republic of China, with a focus on strengthening collaboration in trade, investment, and security.

“China, a crucial partner for Kenya, continues to lead impactful infrastructural projects, significantly enhancing the lives of many,” he said