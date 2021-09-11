Mudavadi hosts CECAFA Women Championship winners, Vihiga Queens

Amani National Congress Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi on Friday hosted and congratulated the CAF Women Champions League CECAFA Qualifiers, Vihiga Queens, for the deserved win.

Mudavadi encouraged the ‘queens’ to remain focused on the sport and ensure they bring the trophy home and be a motivation to the young and emerging football talent.

The ANC leader urged the girls to take up other skills besides football for their future life after retiring from the pitch.

“You have done us proud. You are an inspiration for the youth talent in the country. As you move forward, I will always encourage you to have a side programme as you nurture the talent that you have,” said Mudavadi.

“It is a historic moment for our country. Sports has continued to put our flag in the international map and my administration, will invest more in sports and nurturing talent in all sporting fields.”

2022 ANC Presidential candidate promised the girls of a long-term engagement with the team to help them realize their sporting dream.

The girls beat the Commercial Bank of Ethiopia (CBE) FC to win the inaugural CECAFA Zonal competition played in Kasarani Stadium on Thursday.

With the 2-1 win, the Vihiga-based and former FKF Women Premier League champions earned themselves a slot for the inaugural CAF Women’s Champions League set for Cairo, Egypt later in the year.