Mudavadi: I am not Uhuru’s presidential ‘project’ in 2022

ANC Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi has refuted claims that he is silently being fronted by a section of leaders allied to President Uhuru Kenyatta as his favourite Successor come 2022.

Mudavadi instead says he will popularize his bid for the presidency with the hope that majority of Kenyans will back him for the seat. He insists that his bid is not pegged on any endorsement.

“I wont just sit and wait to be endorsed for the presidency. The password to the country’s presidency in the vote that will be cast by a citizen during elections.” Mudavadi said

The former deputy Prime Minister asked people from Western Kenya to ensure that they have enlisted as voters and rally behind him, so as to make his quest for state house a reality.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



He however made a case for proper management of the transition after the expiry President Uhuru Kenyatta’s term in office. He warned that if not handled properly the process might prove disastrous for the country.

“Transition from one president is a dangerous period for nations the world over. In Kenya, we have had smooth and peaceful transitions from Kenyatta to Moi to Kibaki to Uhuru. We will soon be in transition and may it remain peaceful,” Mudavadi pleaded.

He says Kenyans to be extra vigilant and cautious not to fall into the trap of politics of ethnicity and divisions.

Mudavadi says he aims to transform the lives of Kenyans and turn around the country’s economic fortunes, noting that this will form the basis by which he will be seeking the top seat come 2022.

The Amani leader says his agenda number one will focus on reviving the economy, creating jobs and uniting the country.

Mudavadi who was speaking in Kivagala, Maragoli North in Vihiga County during the Burial of the Late Mzee Francis Chogo, a former mayor in the defunct Vihiga Municipal Council, further reiterated the need for Kenyans to interrogate the leaders they want to vote into office to ascertain their suitability to affect their lives positively.

Mudavadi was in the company of COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli, and ANC Members of Parliament Ayub Savula, Alfred Agoi, Ernest Kagesi, Beatrice Adagala and a host of MCAs.