Mudavadi: I was not invited to Atwoli’s meeting

Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi says he was not invited to Kajiado for the meeting that was held early this week.

The meeting coronated COTU boss Francis Atwoli, Governor Wycliffe Opranya and Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa as the drivers of the Luyha development agenda.

Mudavadi says the leaders who met in Kajiado had in fact broke the law on cessation of movement and set a bad precedence.

Musalia Mudavadi has dismissed Friday’s luhya leaders’ meeting convened by COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli in Kajiado County.

The ANC leader says he was not invited to the meeting that endorsed Francis Atwoli, Eugene Wamalwa and Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya to spearhead the Luhya nation development agenda.

Mudavadi’s sentiments were echoed by a section of leaders in Nyeri County who argued that the law on cessation of movement was allegedly being applied selectively.

The leaders spoke during the burial of Catherine Nyambura, the wife of Konyu MCA Eric Wamumbi. Meanwhile, Kesses Member of Parliament Swarup Mishra has backed the on-going disciplinary process against wayward lawmakers in the Jubilee Party.

Mishra says the move will revitalize the ruling coalition even as he called on his colleagues to fully support President fulfil Jubilee’s development promise during the 2017 campaign.