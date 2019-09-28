Mudavadi implores Kenyans living in US to back his 2022 bid

Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has pledged to prioritize the fight against corruption if elected President in 2022.

Mudavadi who spoke on Friday when he met Kenyans living in Springfield, Massachusetts, implored Kenyans in the Diaspora to back his 2022 State presidential bid, saying he is the best bet to fight corruption.

Mudavadi said he should be trusted to fight corruption and impunity, saying he has a track record proving he had done it before.

” As we seek to amend the constitution, we must first of all ask ourselves; is it to serve the interests of the country? Or to create positions for political elite? All we need is to think straight, think right and do what is right. Let us pull together.’ He said.

He revisited the Goldenberg scandal, saying it was the hallmark of his fight against corruption and fraud.

Mudavadi reiterated his whistle blower role in the scandal, narrating how he occasioned the closure of a network of banks that were part of the fraud.

He pledged to run a government that adheres to the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution on leadership and integrity if elected to office.

The Springfield visit comes just a day after he gave a lecture at the University of Massachusetts in which he addressed issues of insecurity; terrorism and external threats facing Kenya and East Africa

The ANC leader is on marathon tour of the United States of America meeting Kenyans in various cities to market his presidential candidature and to listen to their concerns about the country ahead of the 2022 General Election.

He is accompanied by Sabatia MP Alfred Agoi, Nambale MP Bunyasi Sakwa and former Lamu Governor Issa Timamy among other leaders.

Also on the delegation is a team of his strategists for his presidential bid including party Secretary General Barrack Muluka.

On September 30 and October 1, Mudavadi is set to hold meetings in Washington DC and on October 2 and 3, he will meet the Kenyan business community in Atlanta and sit down for an interview with CNN.

Agoi said after the US trip, Mudavadi will continue with his meet-the-people tour of all the 47 counties.