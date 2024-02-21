Mudavadi in Ethiopia for 36th Joint Ministerial Commission meeting

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has arrived in Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa for an official visit.

Mudavadi was received at the Airport by Kenya’s Ambassador to Ethiopia George Orina and Director General of Africa Affairs in Ethiopia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Fisseh Shawul.

Mudavadi who is also the Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs is scheduled to co-Chair the 36th Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) between Kenya and Ethiopia.

“Several agreements aimed at further strengthening the bilateral relations between the two countries will be signed,” The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement

The meeting is instrumental in reactivating the Ethio-Kenya Joint Ministerial Commission after seven years of delay.

Ambassador Shawul said Ethiopia and Kenya are bound by culture and language that are key to consolidating the bilateral ties. He said the two countries have been working together in the area of peace and security as well as fighting terrorism and illegal human trafficking in the East African region.

Ahead of the meeting, Addis Ababa reiterated Ethiopia’s commitment to cooperate with Kenya in various sectors.