Mudavadi in Ghana to attend the Africa Reparations Conference

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi is set to attend the Africa Reparations Conference in Accra, Ghana.

Mudavadi arrived in Ghana on Monday and was received by senior government officials at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra.

The four-day conference which is being attended by world leaders, is aimed at addressing historical injustices meted out on Africa.

The conference will facilitate dialogue, knowledge sharing and the formulation actionable strategies among diverse stakeholders.

The forum will specifically address historical injustices spanning the eras of slave trade, segregation, colonialism, apartheid, neo-colonialism and neo-liberalism.

The conference is being held under the theme ‘Building a United Front to Advance the Cause of Justice and the Payment of Reparations to Africans’.