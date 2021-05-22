Mudavadi intensifies Mt. Kenya political excursion

ANC Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi has intensified his Central Kenya tours, drumming up support for his 2022 Presidential bid.

Mudavadi, made a trip to Maragua Constituency in Murang’a County, barely a week after he met key leaders who included Cabinet Secretaries, Governors, and Members of Parliament from the Mt Kenya region.

The political Consultative meeting also brought on board a number of former legislators led by former Mbeere South lawmaker Gachoka Legislator Mutava Musyimi.

Key figures who met Mudavadi included Cabinet Secretaries Mutahi Kagwe (Health), Peter Munya (Agriculture), and Joe Mucheru (ICT), as well as Governors Anne Waiguru (Kirinyaga) and Kahiga Mutahi (Nyeri).

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“I Have come to seek for your support,” Mudavadi told the Mt Kenya leaders.

Sources privy to the meeting say that the leaders deliberated at length over matters affecting the people from the region. It was also intimated that the ANC leader was challenged to reach out to the youth and women with a message of hope on how their businesses will be protected and sustained if he were to become President.

“Efforts that should be made to ensure that coffee and tea farmers plights are fully addressed with value addition to their farm produce and creation of an enabling environment being key, giving them solutions to how they will benefit in a market that will give them high income returns also being a critical component.” A source who was in the meeting said

Mudavadi is said to have acknowledged that Mt Kenya region plays a pivotal role in determining who becomes the President of this country given its political influence and numbers.

He was however quick to note that the people from the region and Kenyans at large must carefully interrogate the people presenting themselves for leadership come next year.

Mudavadi is banking on his new approach of engaging various political stakeholders directly and focusing on economic revival to gain support.