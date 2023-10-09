He will pitch Kenya’s efforts in tackling the refugee crisis

Mudavadi jets out for official visit to Geneva, Switzerland

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi on Sunday evening left the country for a three-day official visit in Geneva, Switzerland.

The Prime CS is scheduled to deliver a keynote speech at a high-level event themed “Camps to Settlement: Socio-economic hubs for Integrated Refugees Inclusion in Kenya” to be held on the sidelines of the 74th session of the Executive Committee of the high Commissioners program (ExCom 2023).

The objective of the high-level meeting is to enable participants gain an understanding and appreciation of the transformative approaches for refugees inclusion, and their role in promoting just, inclusive, peaceful and prosperous societies.

He will also hold bilateral meetings with The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Mr. Filippo Grandi and The US Assistant Secretary of State for Population, Refugees, and Migration, Julieta Noyes.

This is the first official assignment outside the country since his expanded role in a Cabinet reshuffle that saw him double up as the Foreign Affairs minister.