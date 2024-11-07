Mudavadi: Kenya and Denmark to boost ties through infrastructure, tourism

Kenya and Denmark are set to strengthen ties through targeted investments in infrastructure, agriculture, maritime operations, and tourism, according to Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

In a statement on his X handle, Mudavadi said that the collaboration aims to boost economic growth by fostering partnerships with the private sector.

Mudavadi, who also serves as the Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, spoke after holding bilateral talks with Denmark’s Ambassador to Kenya Stephan Schønemann.

“During productive bilateral talks with the Royal Danish Ambassador, Stephan Schønemann, at my Railways Building office, we discussed opportunities to enhance cooperation between our two nations to promote shared prosperity and the well-being of our citizens,” said Mudavadi.

During the talks, Ambassador Schønemann revealed plans by Maersk Shipping to expand its operations through the Port of Mombasa.

Mudavadi noted that the development is expected to streamline maritime trade in East Africa by creating new opportunities for jobs creation and revenue growth.

Additionally, Denmark plans to revitalize Nairobi’s Karen Blixen Museum to establish it as a premier cultural destination capable of attracting more than 60,000 tourists annually.