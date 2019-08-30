Mudavadi, Kibwana vow to support “Ugatuzi initiative” instead of BBI

Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana has vowed to mobilize MCAs across the Country to shoot down the Punguza Mzigo bill as well as the building the bridges initiative recommendations.

Kibwana says as Governors they will instead lobby for Ugatuzi initiative and are ready to collect the requisite 1 million signatures to push for the same.

Speaking when he hosted a delegation of leaders from Western Kenya led by ANC Party leader Musalia Mudavadi, Kibwana said the Ugatuzi Initiative will ensure allocations to County Governments are enhanced and remitted in time.

He dismissed the Punguza Mzigo initiative saying it should be all about fighting corruption, and prudent use of resources, but not reducing on peoples’ representation especially on women positions.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Kibwana has also hit out at the National Assembly and the Senate over the two houses continued supremacy wars saying it’s affecting devolution negatively.

He said failure by the two houses of Parliament to agree on the Division of Revenue bill means Counties have funds for development and warned that Counties will shut down if the impasse isn’t solved immediately.

Mudavadi said his party will support the Ugatuzi Initiative saying they will oppose recommendations of political pacts on changing the constitution.

He said they will only support political initiatives that are meant to defend devolution by supporting increase of resources to the Counties.

“We say “do not deduct only enhance” which is our call on devolution and therefore we want to know why our graduates have no jobs and why the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is depreciating. This Ugatuzi initiative is a good idea,” said Mudavadi.

He expressed concerns on the collapsing industries in some regions due to mismanagement.

“Webuye Pan-paper, Mumias Sugar Company in western Kenya existed when Makueni had no single factory but now Makueni is building more factories while those in western are dying. Now we want to ask ourselves what we are doing that is killing our factories,” he posed