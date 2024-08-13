Mudavadi lauds UAE for job opportunities, calls for stronger Kenya-UAE ties 

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has expressed deep appreciation to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government for providing over 30,000 Kenyans with employment opportunities in the Middle East country.

Mudavadi, also the Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, affirmed Kenya’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and expanding opportunities for Kenyans in skilled professions in the UAE.

“I thank the Government of UAE most sincerely for the many employment opportunities offered to Kenyans in the UAE. I am happy that already there are over 30,000 Kenyans living and working in this beautiful and hospitable country, most of them in the domestic workers category,” Mudavadi said.

Speaking during the 4th Session of the Kenya-UAE Joint Commission for Cooperation (JCC), Mudavadi called on Kenya and the UAE to expedite the implementation of the 2018 labour cooperation agreement.

He also emphasized the need to review relevant provisions of the agreement where necessary.

“These relations have continued to deepen with the collective desire to improve and cooperate on issues of mutual interest and believe in shared prosperity for the socio-economic development of our peoples,” he said after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Shaikh Shakhboot Bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, UAE’s Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, covering Joint Cooperation on Governance and Government Experience.

Mudavadi noted that the two countries are at an advanced stage of finalizing the Kenya-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which is expected to be signed during the forthcoming State Visit by the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, hosted by Kenya’s President William Ruto.

“The CEPA Agreement will provide the necessary foundation for our two countries to continue expanding and deepening our trade and investment ties and it is my sincere hope that our people will seize the many opportunities that will be made possible through CEPA,” he stated.

He added that the State Visit underscores the strength of the growing bond between the two countries. More effort, he said, is required to drive the relations to the highest possible level to exploit the full potential for the mutual benefits of the people of Kenya and UAE.

Mudavadi highlighted the strong bilateral relations that Kenya and the UAE have maintained since establishing diplomatic ties in 1982 and praised the UAE’s supportive role in Kenya’s development.

He appreciated the UAE’s support to Kenya in various developmental projects and direct budgetary support to the National Treasury.

“The UAE government has assumed a vitally supportive role within Kenya’s global developmental partnership and networks,” he stated. He described the JCC talks as “very fruitful” and said they covered a wide range of issues of mutual interest, including political, social and economic matters.

“I am confident that this kind of engagement and collaboration, as we are witnessing today, will help inject the necessary impetus to unlock the vast opportunities between our countries,” he said.

Mudavadi added that the 4th JCC session provided a platform to set strategic priorities in areas such as trade and investment, defence, security, agriculture, blue economy, education, energy, transport, labour, peace and security, healthcare, environment, climate change and sports.

He urged experts from both countries to “focus on realistic, measurable goals, commit to workable timelines, so as to attain positive outcomes from this initiative.”

Beyond bilateral relations, Mudavadi emphasized the collaborative efforts of Kenya and the UAE at regional and multilateral levels, particularly in advancing shared priorities on issues such as peace, security and climate change.

“I am happy to note that Kenya and UAE work closely in bringing about peace, security and stability to the Eastern and Horn of Africa,” he said.

He also commended the UAE for its strong participation in the Africa Climate Summit (ACS 2023) held in Nairobi and expressed gratitude for their commitment to addressing climate change challenges.

“UAE’s support for, and participation in, that historic Summit is yet another clear testimony to the importance that you attach to the challenges surrounding the issue of climate change. I thank you for this show of solidarity and support,” he said.

As Kenya and the UAE prepare for COP 29 in Baku, Azerbaijan, in November 2024, Mudavadi reaffirmed the importance of developing common positions on key global climate issues.

“Our two countries also strive to develop common positions around key issues in the global climate change discourse,” he concluded.