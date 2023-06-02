Mudavadi leaves the country for two-day visit to Angola

Mudavadi will represent President William Ruto at the Summit of Heads of State on peace and Security.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi is set to leave the country for a two day official visit to Luanda, Angola.

Mudavadi will represent President William Ruto at the Summit of Heads of State and Government of the signatory countries of the framework agreement for Peace, Security and Co-operation (PSC) for the Democratic Republic of Congo to be held on Saturday (3rd June).

“The Framework Agreement for Peace, Security and Cooperation for the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Region was signed in 2013 by 11 African countries, including Kenya, with the aim of promoting peace, stability and development in the DRC and the Great Lakes region of Africa,” Salim Swaleh Mudavadi’s Director of Press Service said in a statement

“The summit is an important forum for discussing the progress made towards achieving these objectives and identifying any challenges or obstacles that need to be addressed,” he added

The summit is a follow up to the 11th session held in May in Bujumbura, Burundi.