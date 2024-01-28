Mudavadi: Let’s not lose focus on journey towards economic revitalisation

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has Kenyans to exercise patience as the government is still focused on exploring strategies to help the economy back on track.

Mudavadi assured Kenyans that there is hope saying soon they witness economic transformation in the country.

“Soon we shall be surprising you with good news and pleasantries. I want Kenyans to have faith in this administration and have faith in President Ruto’s leadership,” said Mudavadi

“We are all alive to what is happening and the challenges we are facing as a country. We are going to work through the difficult situation and soon Kenyans will see the difference,” he added.

Mudavadi made the remarks when he represented President William Ruto at a Thanksgiving Prayer Service held at the New Saint Michael and All Angels Cathedral Grounds in Bondo.

He reiterated the need for Kenyans to embrace peace as part of key aspects that will help Kenya achieve its economic transformation agenda, even as he urged Kenyans against losing focus saying the country should move forward more united than never before.

The PCS noted that the world is witnessing unrest in many regions posing a threat to the economic stability of various nations.

“Paramount to all, we need peace at all times, not only here in Kenya but also across the globe. In war there are no winners, and in peace there are no losers,” he stated.

Mudavadi also said the government is exploring various strategies on trade and investment frontiers that will help unlock the potential of the Kenyan market to the outside world.

He said Kenya is seeking comprehensive and sustainable partnerships when negotiating with like-minded nations in of trade and investment.

“We have already negotiated Economic Partnership Agreements with 27 European Union countries and soon Kenya will be exporting goods to those countries duty free and without any quotas imposed on the exports,” he said

“For you in Luo Nyanza, this means your fish and horticultural products will be reaching the foreign market in Europe easily and the returns will be high,” he added.

Mudavadi said the EU-Kenya partnership is exemplary of what Global Gateway means in practice and it will help Kenya achieve its full economic potential.

He assured that President Ruto is aware of the challenges facing the Western region and will soon tour the region to ensure their development agenda is realized.

“I have been informed about the Bondo-Liunda road that was under construction and the contractor became elusive and also the Dhogoye Bridge we will make sure that we make a follow-up and ensure the projects are completed in time,” he noted.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary lauded the archdiocese of Bondo under the stewardship of Bishop Rt. Rev. Prof. David Kodia, for the commitment towards ensuring that the church contributes to the economic growth of the country.

Mudavadi had earlier officially opened the ACK Trinity Church House in Bondo town, a 7-storey building constructed under the initiative of the archdiocese of Bondo and he also presided over a fund-raiser to aid the archdiocese in completing the remaining construction works of the building.