We don’t owe Mudavadi money, says ODM

The Orange Democratic Movement-ODM- says Amani national congress party leader Musalia Mudavadi is not entitled to the 4.5 billion shillings political parties’ cash awarded to ODM.

ODM said on twitter that the money in question is in relation to a suit which ODM filed and it relates to CORD 2013-2017 agreement which ANC wasn’t a Party to.

ODM maintained that Mudavadi was misleading Kenyans in the whole issue.

The remarks follow Mudavadi’s claims linking the cash to the infighting in Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang’ula’s party and ANC.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The ANC boss had accused ODM of being reluctant to share the cash in total disregard of an agreement spelling out how the cash was to be shared among the partner parties.