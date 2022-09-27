Mudavadi named Prime Cabinet Secretary

Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Mudavadi Prime has been named the Prime Cabinet Secretary in the government for the next five years.

That position is the most senior after that of the President and Deputy President’s.

Speaking while naming the new cabinet, President William Ruto spelt out roles to be undertaken by the Prime CS that include; assisting the President and the Deputy President in the coordination and supervision of Government.

“In liaison with the Ministry responsible for Interior and National Administration, he will oversee the implementation of National Government policies, programs and projects.” Announced President Ruto.

He has also been tasked to Chair and Coordinate National Government legislative agenda across all ministries and state departments in consultation with and for transmission to the Party/Coalition Leaders in Parliament.

Mudavadi will facilitate inter-ministerial coordination of cross functional initiatives and programmes.

Additionally, the Prime Cabinet Secretary will coordinate and supervise the technical monitoring and evaluation of Government policies, programs and projects across Ministries.

Mudavadi will perform any other function as may be assigned by the President.

Born on September 21, 1960, in Sabatia, Vihiga District, Kenya, Musalia Mudavadi is currently the Party Leader of Amani National Congress (ANC) and a principal in the Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

He served as the Seventh Vice-President of Kenya in 2002 and Deputy Prime Minister (2008–2012 May) when he resigned to contest for the Presidency in 2013 and emerged third.

He was the Deputy Party Leader of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) (2005-2012) and Party Leader of the United Democratic Front (UDF) (May 2012 – 2015 July).