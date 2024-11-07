Mudavadi: Parliament plays crucial role in Kenya’s foreign policy

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has said that Parliament plays a key role in formulating Kenya’s foreign policy.

Speaking Thursday before the National Assembly’s Departmental Committee on Defence, Intelligence, and Foreign Relations on the ongoing stakeholders’ consultative forums on the review of the Kenya Foreign Policy, Mudavadi said Parliament plays an essential role in shaping and overseeing Kenya’s foreign policy, ensuring it is strategically aligned with national interests.

He noted that collaborative efforts between the Ministry and Parliament through treaty ratification, budgetary oversight, legislative influence on foreign policy, and vetting key appointments such as ambassadors form the cornerstone of our foreign policy review process.

“This partnership is invaluable in crafting a policy that truly reflects the aspirations and priorities of our nation,” said PCS Mudavadi

Mudavadi said the Ministry is advancing the revised policy document to transition into a sessional paper for Parliamentary presentation, to establish a comprehensive, coherent, and contextually relevant foreign policy framework.

