Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has defended foreign trips by President William Ruto saying they are for the good of the country.

Mudavadi says with the current difficult moment Kenya is facing and what is happening globally as far as the economic situation is concerned it calls for an aggressive foreign policy and diplomatic onslaught.

He said that all countries are out pushing for the scarce global resources available for survival.

“The Presidents missions are so critical and essential more-so at this moment and time when resources globally are scarce and there is heightened competition for those resources. You cannot afford to have a situation where a nation is sitting laid back and imagine that it will roll those foreign resources and that foreign direct investment to come to your base,” said Mudavadi.

Mudavadi says the approach that is being manifested through President Ruto’s diplomatic onslaught is what is going to drive the country into a better territory very soon.

“The trips the President is making giving confidence to the investors across the globe that Kenya is the right place for your investment is so essential and as a jig-saw puzzle all things have been put together for the common good of the country and the citizens,” he said.

“We have to nurture our nation together and tell them that some of these painful doses are here with us, but it is through those painful that we will get out of the difficult situation and get the economy fully on track and the country moving,” added Mudavadi.

He was speaking at the Ulinzi Sports Complex in Nairobi during a wellness/ farewell day for the Minstry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs staff where they took stock of the successes and challenges faced this year.

Mudavadi called on the diplomats to brace for a competitive global diplomatic space in the face of fast-changing global technological revolution.

He also urged the Ministry’s staff to work together and project Kenya to it’s rightful spot in the diplomatic space

The PCS said the country is competing for scarce global resources within a global competitive environment with citizens from other nations who are moving with speed with regard to technology.

“I ask you to be prepared to work with people who are embracing technology in their fingertips. We must race with them if we must win for our country,” he said.

“So many issues are now filtering in the cost of living debate which indeed remains to be a challenge in our country. For us to cure this we have to attract foreign direct investment and it is the Ministry of foreign and Diaspora Affair that will lead the nation into a success story.” he told the staff.

Mudavadi who is also the Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs reminded Kenyans that President Ruto’s administration has worked hard to maintain a positive image and relation with the donor community saying complying with the requirements of the Bretton Woods Institutions has helped Kenya attract key financial support.

“If there was no IMF and World Bank programme it could be very difficult for the President to attract foreign direct investment, and that’s why Kenyans need to understand that it is a difficult moment but we shall come out of it since Kenya has always been looked upon to provide leadership and direction in the region,” said Mudavadi.

Mudavadi further urged the staff to reflect on the past, develop a strong concept of re-defining the course of action moving into the future as we are going into a more competitive environment that will need thorough re-adjustment to make Kenya stand tall globally.

“Let us collectively use this time to reflect on what has happened, ponder on what ought to have happened and come the year 2024 we need to draw a new driving chapter for the ministry and for the country’s foreign policy agenda,” he stated.

Mudavadi made reference to the almost 30 visitations by Heads of State and Government to Kenya in barely one year as one of the manifestations that Kenya is re-defining its diplomatic relations and keen on expanding its global ties for the benefit of the citizens.

During the event the PCS also feted outstanding staff and Directorates for the fiscal year 2022/2023 and used the platform to recognize and welcome the newly recruited Third Secretary Cadets indicating they are the future of Kenya diplomacy.

“And to the newly recruited Third Secretaries,I welcome you to the Minsitry.You carry the future of our country’s Diplomacy,” he said.

Africa and Africa Union Directorate was awarded as the best performing Division during the event.

Directorate of International Conferences,Media and Events (DICE) emerged as second runner-up for its outstanding role at the Minsitry.

Principal Secretary Abraham Korir Singoei of the State Department for Foreign Affairs, Amb. Moi Lemoshira the Director General Political & Diplomatic Affairs, and Amb Kimani Kaberia the Director General Foreign Service Academy among other top-ranking staff were present.