Mudavadi rails against political intolerance

Amani National Congress Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi has expressed concern over recent happenings in the political scene that have seen chaos recorded in some parts of the country.

The latest incident, being the disruption and stoning of Deputy President William Ruto’s motorcade in Busia during a meet the people tour of Western Kenya.

According to Mudavadi, the current trend is indicative of a likelihood of violence in the electioneering period if nothing is done to arrest the situation.

Mudavadi who was attending a church service at the Harvest Family Church in Rongai, Kajiado County, called on Kenyans to exercise political tolerance and maintain peace at all times.

“The leadership of this country should be anchored on the church. We need to say no to violence. Violence can be a dangerous destroyer of our economy,” said the former vice president

Mudavadi, who has announced his intention to vie for the presidency next year, called on Kenyans to be cautious enough not to accept leaders who are likely to instigate violence. He wants all those seeking public office to respect the rule of law and the independence of independent institutions.

“We don’t want to have a leader who will give us sleepless nights. We want a peaceful pre and post-electioneering period so that we can be able to thrive our economy in such an environment.” He said

He further called on the Church to pray for the country and offer direction to the faithful in making the right leadership choices.

“If the foundation of our nation’s leadership is anchored in the church, then as a country we shall achieve a lot. I want to remind Kenyans that the absence of peace and tolerance can be very destructive on the same economy that I want to rebuild and grow once I assume the presidency next year,” he said.

At the same time, Mudavadi called on Kenyans who are yet to register as voters to do so and be able to have a say in the leadership of the country.

“Let our votes define our future. Those who aren’t yet registered should make good use of this last week of the mass voter registration exercise to get registered,” he said.

Mudavadi cited voter apathy as a recipe for bad leadership and called on the thousands of youths without ID cards to acquire them so as to be able to get the voter’s card.

“There are millions of uncollected ID cards at chiefs’ offices. I call upon the many people who have not collected the same to do so and ensure they register as voters. That is the only way we can elect the leadership we deserve,” he said.

He reiterated his position that he was better placed to lead the country after President Uhuru Kenyatta. His agenda, he says, is to revive the economy, create jobs, provide an enabling environment for businesses to thrive, and ensure the education system works for all.

“I want people to put food on the table; fathers be able to provide for their families and women be given an environment where their small enterprises grow to big businesses. This is my agenda for this great country,” he said.

Mudavadi was in the company of Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja, MPs Ayub Savula, Peter Nabulindo, ANC chairman Kelvin Lunani, and Secretary-General Simon Gikuru.