Mudavadi reaffirms Kenya’s commitment to strengthening JICA partnership

Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to strengthen partnership with JICA towards realisation of priority development goals.

Speaking during a meeting with Dr. Akihiko TANAKA, President, Japan International Cooperation Agency ( JICA) on the margins of the ongoing 9th TICAD Ministerial Meeting in Tokyo, Japan, Mudavadi expressed Kenya’s appreciation for the support from JICA towards the realization of the national economic development goals.

The meeting also discussed the status on ongoing JICA projects in Kenya, including Dongo Kundu Special Economic Zone, ⁠Mombasa Southern Bypass, ⁠Mombasa Gate Bridge, ⁠MWEA Irrigation Project and Geothermal Development in Kenya among others.

The PCS also briefed on progress Kenya has made to address various development challenges.