Mudavadi says Global South countries facing deep challenges

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has said the Global South, was witnessing unprecedented slow credit growth, persistent negative impacts of climate change, terrorism to address the calamitous needs of developing countries.

Mudavadi noted that the rollover effects of the rising geopolitical tensions, as well as supply chain disruptions, growing inflation, debt costs, and default risks he observed had denied poor countries an opportunity to flourish.

“The Summits offers a unique opportunity to deliberate on the concerns, interests, and priorities that affect the developing countries, exchange ideas and solutions, and most importantly, unite in one voice and purpose in actualizing our shared goals,” said Mudavadi.

Speaking in a virtual meeting with Foreign Ministers the Global South during the 3rd Voice of the Global South Summit chaired by Dr. S. Jaishankar Minister of External Affairs, Mudavadi noted that the globe faces growing inflation, debt costs, and default risks.

Nonetheless, he argued that the citizenry remained knowledgeable and engaged in demanding leadership that advocates for their rights to meet their demands. In an evolving, unforeseeable and uncertain world, he observed that the Global South must consistently make their voices heard at the global level.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary also Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs argued that the Global South must remain seized of the geopolitical challenges facing it, particularly in the context of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the ongoing crisis in West Asia.

“The conflicts have had far-reaching impacts, including soaring prices of fuel, food, and fertilizers, which disproportionately affect developing nations and averred that deliberations at this Summit must focus on mitigating against these impacts, and exploring avenues for collective action and resilience-building among Global South countries,” said Mudavadi.

He noted that the conflicts in the Global South are easily forgotten in the global discourse, giving an example of the how the crisis in Sudan had been relegated to the back banner despite the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

Notably, the Prime Cabinet Secretary gave an example of the response to Haiti crisis that is now handled by the States by the Global South.

“There is need for the Global South to closely focus on the emerging threat of the weaponization of cyber technology to foment violence and upheaval as recently experienced in a number of countries globally,” said Mudavadi.

The Summit brought together Ministers and government representatives from around the world to the significant Foreign Ministers session.

During the Third Voice of Global South Summit (VOGSS 3.0), Dr. Mudavadi thanked his counterpart, Dr. S. Jaishankar, for holding the Ministerial-level meeting at a critical moment in the global multilateral systems.

He welcomed the Summit’s theme, “Global South and Global Governance” noting that in addition to climate change, it was critical for the Global South to delve into practical solution to broader challenges including the impact of conflicts; and development concerns in the Global South.

He hoped that the outcomes of this Summit will provide action points to address these challenges, and translate the discussions to practical objectives, leading to sustainable solutions to enhance inclusive and equitable global political and financial governance.

“Although the majority of these peace and development challenges do not stem from the Global South, we are, however, more adversely affected given that we mainly depend on an integrated global economy.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary applauded India, and all of us participating this Summit, for acknowledging and prioritizing the concerns of developing countries in addressing global challenges.

“To accomplish the Global South common goal of an inclusive, equitable, and fair international order, he exudes confidence the Global South will maintain its momentum and speak as one voice. Prime Cabinet Secretary reiterated Kenya’s unwavering commitment to collaborating further on this noble goal,” said Mudavadi.

The Foreign Ministers in the meeting include those from, Antigua and Barbuda’s, Kingdom of Bahrain, Colombia, Brazil, Nigeria, Comoros, Granada, Guyana, Jamaica, Guatemala, Peru, Sao Tome and Principe, Syria, Türkiye, Egypt, North Macedonia, South Africa and Equatorial Guinea.