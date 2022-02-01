Mudavadi says govt wasting public resources funding political projects

Leaders allied to Kenya Kwanza Alliance have urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to stop imposing Raila Odinga on voters ahead of August General Election.

The leaders among them ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and his Ford-Kenya counterpart Moses Wetang’ula said Kenyans should be left to elect leaders of their choice.

Mr Mudavadi took issue with the manner in which the Government was wasting public resources in funding political projects.

“We want to ask the Auditor General to tell Kenyans the amount of money being used to fund Azimio la Umoja and who authorized yet Parliament has not authorized such expenditure,” said Mr Mudavadi.

Others were MPs Aden Duale, Kimani Ichungwa, Johnson Sakaja, Kithure Kindiki, Rigathi Gachagua, Kipchumba Murkomen, Aaron Cheruiyot, Nixon Korir and Millicent Omanga.

The people of Mwamuto want change. Kenya Kwanza is the real deal. pic.twitter.com/1dZR5v7QjN — ANC PARTY (@anc_party) February 1, 2022

LSK President Nelson Havi, UDA chairman Johnstone Muthama, former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu and former MP Margaret Wanjiku were also present.

The leaders made the remarks, Tuesday in various stopovers including City Market, Karura, Maimutu and Kangema in Westlands Constituency, Nairobi.

Mr Wetang’ula warned President Kenyatta that his legacy would be soiled if he continued imposing Mr Odinga on Kenyans.

“We want to tell President Kenyatta to protect his legacy. Don’t spoil or soil your legacy by imposing Raila Odinga on Kenyans,” said Mr Wetang’ula.

Mr Duale said Kenyans will not accept a political project to be imposed on them, describing Mr Odinga as a political conman who cannot be trusted to unite the country.

Mr Ichungwa told Kenyans not to ‘buy’ politics of fear, saying such situations have been overtaken by events.

He wondered why Mr Odinga was now claiming that ANC and Ford-Kenya leaders were corrupt, yet they were ‘white as snow’ when they were in Nasa with him.

He said most governors supporting Mr Odinga had corruption cases and were now “buying” protection from prosecution.

“We know that all those who are hiding behind Azimio la Umoja are KEMSA billionaires who want protection. Raila Odinga has no authority to lecture others on matters of corruption,” said Mr Ichungwa.

Mr Kindiki said it was wrong for President Kenyatta to impose leadership on Kenyans.

He noted that the country was a democratic state that voters were free to elect leaders of their choice without any interference.

“Mr President Sir, we are telling you that you are our leader. We’ll respect you even in your retirement. But we want to tell you that we will not allow you to impose Raila Odinga on us. We reject such projects,” said Mr Kindiki.

Mr Gachagua cautioned Kenyans against electing leaders who would interfere with the freedom of worship in the country.

“We’ve heard from Ida Odinga (the wife of Mr Odinga) calling for disbandment of small churches. Such people cannot be trusted to lead this country. We are a God-fearing nation and we cannot allow such people to interfere with our freedom of worship,” said Mr Gachagua.