Mudavadi says Kenya targets Ksh1 Trillion diaspora remittance by 2027

Kenya plans to increase diaspora remittance to sh1 trillion by 2027 Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has said.

Mudavadi said that last year Kenyans working abroad sent home Sh.671 billion which was bigger than the traditional foreign income earners of tea and coffee combined signaling the new cash cow for the country.

Speaking during the Western Edition of the Kazi Majuu Job Fair in Vihiga County, Mudavadi said that the government has stepped up the number of those getting jobs so that they can benefit from the dollars through remittances.

“We want to push the remittance to a trillion in the next three years. Currently, Kenyans in foreign countries are increasing in number through our government’s intervention and bilateral agreements,” said Mudavadi.

He emphasized the critical role of youth employment abroad in enhancing Kenya’s foreign revenue and improving the livelihoods of families nationwide.

“If we do not continue to build diaspora remittances as a major resource, we risk a run on the Kenyan shilling,” he warned.

Mudavadi, who is also Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, said that Kenyans are in high demand globally due to their work ethic and fluency in language pointing out that even international call centers, such as Delta Airlines, employ Kenyans who work remotely from Nairobi’s Tatu City, earning salaries in dollars.

“We have some Kenyans working in cruises and they are earning an upward of sh250,000 to Sh 400,000 which is a tidy sum for you Kenyans,” said Mudavadi.

He stressed that discipline is paramount for the youth as they seek employment opportunities abroad.

He reminded them that Kenya is an open society, hosting global media giants like BBC and Al Jazeera Africa headquarters in Nairobi but cautioned that violence and extremist behaviors could undermine the credibility of Kenyan youth, making employers turn to candidates from other countries.

“Once you leave Kenyan soil, the law that applies is that of the country you are going to. You must respect it,” Mudavadi advised.

He urged the youth to maintain discipline, avoid reckless behavior, and honor their financial obligations, such as paying rent on time.

He said that Kenyans have been performing well globally, and it is essential to elevate the country’s reputation further so that the Kenyan workforce is highly respected.

Mudavadi also emphasized the government’s efforts to create job opportunities within Kenya. He highlighted Israel’s interest in investing in Kenya’s agricultural sector through foreign direct investment, particularly in response to global food security concerns.

He mentioned that Israeli investors are keen to invest in large-scale farming in Kenya, a venture supported by both governments.

This partnership is seen as a response to dwindling food production, especially wheat, due to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

“Investors come where there is peace and stability. If I am an investor, I will not take my money where there is chaos,” Mudavadi remarked.

Mudavadi acknowledged that capital is a very shy element, which flees at the first sign of danger. He called for a unified approach to ensure a conducive environment for investment and economic growth in Kenya.

PCS highlighted the importance of maintaining discipline among youth employed abroad, warning that indiscipline could tarnish Kenya’s reputation. He cited examples of Kenyans being caught up in situations of indiscipline, leading to unnecessary diplomatic negotiations.

Mudavadi touched on the situation in Lebanon, where 26,000 Kenyans are currently employed. He expressed concern over the ongoing conflict in the region, stressing that the government’s priority is the safety and welfare of its citizens abroad.

“It is our prayer that normalcy returns to the Middle East, as many Kenyans are earning a livelihood there and contributing to diaspora remittances,” he said.