Mudavadi says Kenyans don’t want handouts

Amani National Congress (ANC) Leader Musalia Mudavadi now says Kenyans want a sustainable way to earn a living, provide for themselves and their families.

While drumming up support for his candidature for the country’s leadership, he said he is best placed to address the economic challenges that the country has had to grapple with.

In an apparent reference to donations spearheaded by Deputy President William Ruto, also a contender for the Presidency next year, Mudavadi said Kenyans cannot survive on charity but clear policies that will ensure their fortunes are transformed.

“President Mwai Kibaki said Kenya must be a working nation. We need to insulate our economy. We don’t want a country of handouts,” he said

“We want a country where there is a right environment and people can work and put food on the table,” the ANC leader added

Speaking while on a tour of Nyeri County, Mudavadi said his foremost agenda for the country is to improve the economy.

“We cannot afford to run away from the challenges we are faced with. The cost of living is beyond the reach of many Kenyans.” He said

He said he will prioritize lowering taxes which in the long run will put more money in peoples pockets and bring down the cost of basic goods.

“Lower income tax rates increase the spending power of consumers and can increase aggregate demand, leading to higher economic growth.” He said