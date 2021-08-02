Mudavadi says Kenyans want ‘non-fictitious’ solutions to economic challenges

Amani National Congress (ANC) Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi is accusing his opponents of fronting hyped-up, imaginary proposals on how they can resuscitate the country’s economy.

Mudavadi says Kenyans do not need theoretical approaches but tangible solutions that will transform the economic fortunes of all ordinary citizens.

For this reason, Mudavadi wants Kenyans to carefully vet those presenting themselves for leadership. And he says he is the only best-placed politician who can be trusted to deliver.

“My competitors have now woken up and realized that the next general elections will be won on policy matters and not the normal political euphoria. When I introduced the debate on the economy, I had done a thorough research and the findings were that the common mwananchi is suffering.” He said

Mudavadi insists that ‘uchumi bora na pesa mfukoni’ doesn’t need theories but practical solutions.

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja, who has recently been keeping Mudavadi company in his countrywide tours, supports this view.

” Kenyans are not in an economics class to be lectured on models. Kenyans want solutions and the solutions lie with the team being led by Musalia Mudavadi.” Said Sakaja.

“We should be very careful with the people saying they will bring money to the small scale traders without stating where the money will have come from. We are not sure if this money is currently in a pit somewhere idling then it will be brought out as bottom-up and just be distributed or what is the plan. Let us be very careful not to fall into that trap of lies” Sakaja added.

Mudavadi defended his approach to the revival of the economy by stating that the real issues to be tackled first are the public debt, taxes, and revenue collection.

On public debt, Mudavadi, a one-time Finance Minister, promises to pursue rescheduling of some of them while negotiating with foreign donors to allow restructuring of some of them.

“We can request our donors to give us some more time for repayment on the expensive commercial loans since the interests are so high. I am stating this because the numbers are there in treasury and as of now we cannot manage to clear these loans when our economy is at its knees” said Mudavadi.

The ANC leader says he has lined up a tax relief mechanism to enable businesses to thrive and cushion Kenyans from the high cost of living.

“Mama Mboga and the boda boda or Juakali person doesn’t need any bottom-up. Even he is confused about what is at the bottom and what is at the top. But just reduce the taxes on fuel, gas, and other essential commodities and you will see this person create his or her own path to success. This is what we will focus on.” Said Mudavadi.

While drumming up support for Mudavadi’s candidature, a section of ANC leaders maintain that the economy should be the priority for the country henceforth.

“Kenyans are at crossroads. You can see the number of parents who are struggling now to raise money for the admission of their children to form one. Leave alone those who can’t afford a meal a day. As ANC behind Musalia Mudavadi, we want Kenyans to give us a chance. Put us on a scale with our competitors and make a wise decision. We want to fix this economy.” Nominated Senator Petronila Were said.

“As we speak now we need to analyze and find out how many Kenyans are jobless, some have never gotten a job and some lost their jobs. Yet graduates are still being channeled from our institutions. These people need a solution that lies in the resuscitation of the economy.” ANC party lawyer Simon Gikuru added.

Mudavadi and his allies were speaking at ACK Emmanuel Church and Pentecostal Assemblies of God Church in Riruta and Kawangware respectively.