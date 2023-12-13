Mudavadi says visa-free policy to boost Kenya’s tourism, investment sectors

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi says government’s directive to eliminate visa requirements for all foreign nationals will promote tourism sectors and attract more investments into the country.

Mudavadi said various Ministries, Departments and Agencies will immediately commence work to ensure successful implementation of the directive which take effect beginning January 2024.

“In January 2024, Kenya will open its doors to tourists, investors, and those interested in learning from our best practices in democracy, governance, and social interaction,” said Mudavadi.

Mudavadi expressed unwavering support for the directive, anticipating it’s far-reaching impacts on the country’s economic landscape.

“I strongly support the President as we welcome all and sundry to Kenya; the cradle of mankind,” he stated.

Announcing the directive on Tuesday during Jamhuri Day celebrations, President William Ruto stated that the move will spur socio-economic development of the country.

“It is with great pleasure, as President of this extraordinary country, to make a historic announcement of the decision of the Government of Kenya. Beginning January 2024, Kenya will be a visa-free country,” said Ruto.

To implement the new policy, Ruto said the government has developed a digital platform to ensure that all travellers to Kenya are identified in advance on an electronic platform.