Mudavadi seeks voters’ endorsement for big job

Amani National Congress party leader Musalia Mudavadi has maintained that the next president will be determined by the masses through the ballot box and not endorsements from individuals.

Noting that the winner of the 2022 presidential election will be elected by the voters, Mudavadi said no level of endorsement by interested individuals or functions will sway the will of the people.

Speaking at the Buruburu Redeemed Gospel Church in Nairobi, the ANC leader and 2022 presidential hopeful downplayed the endorsement of individuals by interested parties saying such validations will only make sense if they are people-backed.

“No level of endorsement from interested players will make one president. The only endorsement that will count and the one I want is that of the voters. I seek the endorsement of all Kenyans to be able to serve them as their next commander-in-chief,” he said.

Only last week did an influential group from central Kenya calling itself Mt Kenya Foundation host ODM leader Raila Odinga to a luncheon and showed willingness to endorse his bid for State House. The same group has also planned to host Mudavadi and his One Kenya Alliance principals; Kalonzo Musyoka of Wiper party, Gideon Moi (KANU) and Moses Wetang’ula (Ford Kenya).

Mudavadi termed such endorsements, as mare suggestion of leaders who such interested groups can work with and may not translate to votes come the voting day.

At the same time, the Amani leader called on the youths to come out in large numbers and register as voters when the electoral agency rolls out the mass registration exercise, which starts today.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) rolls out the registration of new voters Monday in an exercise that will last for 45 days.

Mudavadi said the only way to revive the economy is to elect leaders of moral standing in society and people who care about the welfare of the people.

“The youth should grab the opportunity now and register in big numbers and be part of the democratic process of electing their leaders. I present myself for that challenge of reviving our economy and I want to call on Kenyans of goodwill to walk with me in this journey of reviving and building our nation,” he said.

Mudavadi called on the Church to encourage the unregistered and eligible Kenyans to register and democratically able to elect leaders of their choice.

Equally, Mudavadi called for peace and political tolerance as the country enters the electioneering period saying every person seeking votes should be able to do so without intimidation.

He said no person should incite voters into violence and ‘locking’ of regions. “As politicians, we should play politics of tolerance while preaching peace. Every Kenyan should be able to walk, work and seek votes in any part of the country,” he said.

Calling on the Church in the country to speak the truth and lead Kenyans in making the right choice in next year’s general election, Mudavadi asked the Church to remain non-partisan in political engagements in the country.

Assuring the public that he is going for the top seat, Mudavadi said “I have experience and the ticket from my party to vie for the presidency in next year’s elections. Anything short of that is not within my making.”

He added: “I have been in Government for some time. I have held several ministerial positions before.This is the path of my political and Cabinet experience in matters of government and how things are run.The experience I have garnered now informs my decision to form the coming government next year.”