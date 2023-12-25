Mudavadi: Supporting talent, skills for youth top on gov’ts agenda

The Government has emphasized on the need to support talent and skills in sports and creative arts.

Prime Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi has affirmed Government’s commitment to support the youth, nurture and grow their talents across the country.

He also highlighted the benefits of monetizing talent and creative works as a means of empowering the youth, job creation and contributing to economic growth.

“Let us remain united as a people, look at emerging opportunities for the youth and help build their talents so that their talents can take them to greater heights,” said Mudavadi.

He was speaking when he presided over the second edition of Elijah Lidonde Super Cup at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega.

He also emphasized on the importance of exploiting key avenues and hidden talents especially at the grass root level across the country.

For, instance, the CS said football offers a great opportunity for the youth, even as he urged stakeholders to explore and exploit the untapped potential in this sector.

“We want to witness excellent times moving forward, and as we stage such tournaments to reflect and honour our legends like the late Elijah Lidonde, a great footballer of his times, we want to ensure that we put in place structures that will help in improving and growing football and other sports in the country,” said Mudavadi.

The late Lidonde was capped 26 times for the Kenya national football team between 1950 and 1961 and he scored at least 33 goals for the national team during his career.

The Elijah Lidonde foundation is the brain behind the Elijah Lidonde super cup and this years’ finals pitched Kakamega Homeboyz against AFC Leopards in the Christmas Eve INGO derby.

Kakamega Homeboyz under the patronage of Cleophas Shimanyula emerged winners with a 1 -nil thriller over Ingwe, a goal that was scored in the second half by Davis Kasirye.

The winners were awarded Ksh1 million and the tournaments trophy, defending champions, AFC Leopards walked away with a cash prize of Sh600,000, Mulembe FC emerged that and were awarded Sh350,000 while Nzoia FC was fourth and received a cash prize of Sh300,000.

The tournament’s second edition was sponsored by betting firm 22Bet, with the Managing Director, Joash Ajuoga lauding Western Kenya for their enthusiasm for sports and especially football.

“I want to pass my gratitude to the football legends who form part of the organizing committee for this tournament. It is very encouraging to come to mashinani and see where our players emerge from so that when planning at the national level, we fully understand as sponsors what journey has been travelled,” said Ajuoga.

“As sponsors we are willing to take another step in supporting the grass roots talents as sports under the banner of the legends is a continuity of our history and it will help shape the future,” he added.

Also, present were The Elijah Lidonde foundation patron Alex Muteshi, AFC Leopards Chairman Dan Shikanda, Kakamega Homeboyz patron Cleophas Shimanyula, Ikolomani MP Benard Shinali and Vihiga Deputy Governor Wilber Kitiezo among key football legends from Western Kenya.