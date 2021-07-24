Mudavadi takes vote-hunting mission to Nyandarua County

Amani National Congress Party leader Musalia Mudavadi has on Saturday arrived in Nyandarua County for a two-day tour.

Musalia Mudavadi was received by Governor Francis Kimemia and they will together inspect several development projects initiated by the County Government.

The ANC leader is expected to continue his vote hunting mission in Mt. Kenya and to woo Nyandarua residents with his economic blue print and listen to the views from leaders and with an aim of tapping into their thinking while cementing the “Amani, Uchumi Bora na Pesa Mfukoni” blue print.

This will form the basis for the ANC Party’s manifesto and clarion call on “An Economy That Works For All.”

During the visit, Mudavadi will on also pay a courtesy visit to Nyandarua Governor, Francis Kimemia at the Governor’s office, and thereafter address the media.

Thereafter, he will attend a church service at Ol Joro Orok SDA Church at 11a.m and later inspect some development projects in Ol Kalou.

He will also hold separate consultative meetings with key influencers, professionals and opinion shapers from Nyandarua County including business people and political leaders in Ol Kalou Town.

The Nyandarua tour, comes a week after he toured Nyeri County where he engaged various local leaders and residents urging them to support his presidential bid, as he continues bench marking from the various county tours in a move to appreciate what county governments are doing and pin point a few areas that will require further improvement in supporting DEVOLUTION which also forms an integral part of his 2022 Presidential Blue Print.