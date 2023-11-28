Mudavadi to appear before Senators on Wednesday

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi will appear before the Senate on Wednesday to respond to questions on government policies.

The Senators want Mudavadi to state the reasons for government’s inaction in assisting and hastening the release of the pastoralists from Turkana County.

The Kenyan pastoralists were arrested and charged in Uganda for crossing over in search of pasture during the recent drought experienced in the country.

Mudavadi will appear before the Senate Pursuant to Standing Orders 51A (5), which require a Cabinet Secretary to appear in person for questioning before the Senate.