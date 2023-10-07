Mudavadi: To build strong relationships with other countries, we have to attract investments

Mudavadi: To build strong relationships with other countries, we have to attract...

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi says the government will work towards promoting good relations within Kenya’s neighborhood, in Africa and beyond to make Kenya a jewel in the international arena.

Mudavadi says it is time for Kenya to reclaim its international glory by promoting good governance for other countries to recognize that Kenya is the proper and peaceful place to invest.

He says this will open opportunities for job creation and economic growth as a result of promoting good foreign and diaspora relations.

“I want all Kenyans to support President Williamn Ruto’s key foreign policy agenda that will make Kenya stand out and be respected not just with our East African Region but across Africa and beyond.” he said.

“We want to make sure that we promote good relations by making Kenya strong to be recognized globally as a hub for economic growth and global investment.” he added.

Mudavadi said he is fully aware of the job that awaits him after President Ruto bestowed upon him the new mandate to be in charge of the Foreign Affairs and Diaspora docket in a Cabinet reshuffle announced on Wednesday in addition to his current position within the executive.

Speaking for the first time in public after the President’s pronouncement, the Prime Cabinet Secretary further thanked Ruto for trusting him with such a critical ministry.

“I am humbled with President Ruto’s gesture for I am fully aware that he is focused on cementing Kenya’s foreign and diaspora links by ensuring that Kenya’s foreign policy agenda on a peaceful, prosperous and globally competitiveness becomes a reality.” he said.

Mudavadi said he will be working towards entrenching a mission focused on projecting, promoting and protecting Kenya’s interests and image globally through innovative diplomacy that contributes towards a just, peaceful and equitable world.

“The foreign affairs docket is very crucial. We want everybody to work with us. Attracting investment and enhancing global economic competitiveness calls for joint collaboration and working towards ensuring mutual benefits from each and every country we engage with.” he said.

Mudavadi who has continuously championed for “Whole-of-Government” approach in service delivery to the people pointed out that collectively we have to strengthen Kenya’s geopolitical influence, foster international partnerships, and enhance the support and services provided to our diaspora community.

He was speaking in Inyanza primary school in Vihiga Constituency of Vihiga County on Saturday.

He was here to officially launch the Maragoli Hills Reforestation Marathon an initiative that will aid to raise funds towards restoring the forests cover in the 461 hectares (at least 1,200) of forest destroyed through human activity.

He applauded community efforts in tree cover planting and forest cover afforestation saying such efforts are highly appreciated and extremely desirable for there is no one who is blessed by destroying the environment and nature.

“We have to always remind ourselves that promoting tree planting is doable; to wade-off encroachment of Climate Change. As a Country, we are focused on our target of Greening Kenya by planting 15 billion trees to achieve a 30pc tree cover by the year 2032.” he said.

“In the efforts towards restoring the Maragoli Hills forest we are targeting that by June next year (2024) we attract marathoners who will participate in a marathon at the slopes of this hill which is 1,800 ft above sea level (Low altitude marathon).”

Adding that the marathoners will be significant I aiding to raise funds that will help in the conservation of the forest thus help in the rehabilitation process that will help wildlife come back to the forest.

“Working with the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife we can request that some wildlife be relocated to this forest a move that will act as a tourist attraction center and help attract tourism investment, create jobs and help in economic growth.” he affirmed.

Mudavadi said his office will work closely with the Ministry of Environment, the Kenya Forest Service and other organizations and bodies to ensure that the Maragoli Hills Forest reclaims its lost glory.